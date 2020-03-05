New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia

New coronavirus infection case has been registered in an Italian national, who came to Russia on February 29, the operative HQ on coronavirus prevention said, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On March 5, an imported coronavirus infection case has been confirmed in an Italian Republic citizen," the HQ reported. According to the report, the infected person sought medical assistance with common cold symptoms.

"The disease goes in a light form, the patient receives symptomatic therapy. The patient’s condition is stable," the HQ said, adding that people who contacted the patient are also under medical supervision. A total of 4 coronavirus cases have been registered on Russian territory, including the newest one. Those include two Chinese nationals, who have already been dismissed, as well as one Russian national who came from Italy and one Italian national.