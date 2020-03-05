New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia

New coronavirus infection case has been registered in an Italian national, who came to Russia on February 29, the operative HQ on coronavirus prevention said, reports TASS.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Georgia is over, the PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan wrote on Facebook.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi...
On 3 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur...
Members of Parliament of Canada made strong statements condemning the Armenian massacres in Baku and...
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan honored memory of innocent victims of Sumgait massacres.
The foreign ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the Armenian...
In addition to the traditional pomegranate and blood orange, a large number of kiwi orchards will also be planted in Artsakh.
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...
With the co-funding of Artsakh Republic, “Hayastan” all Armenian Fund in France and “the French-speaking” NGO in Artsakh the construction of the House of Paul Eluard Francophone Center in Stepanakert is underway.
The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New...
The Armenian revolution film I Am Not Alone has announced its United States theatrical release.
The political opening in Armenia that began with Nikol Pashinyan’s rise to the premiership in 2018...
Armenian deputy minister of healthcare Lena Nanushyan talked about the novel coronavirus and the favorable...
A training course entitled “The Differences of Photovoltaic Systems”was held at Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan...
9 suspected cases of the novel coronavirus are currently being tested, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
Azerbaijan is conducting a large-scale redeployment of troops as part of the drills.
The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh urges public-political organizations to refrain from...
On March 4, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...
The government of Armenia has decided to extend the temporary limitation on land communication with Iran—due...
In February of the current year, the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross...
According to unconfirmed media reports India has secured a 40 million dollar deal in Armenia on supplying...
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
