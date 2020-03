Lucy Kocharyan, a journalist from Armenia, was one of the few to receive the 2020 International Women of Courage Award of the US Department of State. The award was personally handed to her by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and First Lady Melania Trump, news.am reports, referring to the Voice of America.

March 5, 2020, 11:16 Armenia journalist receives award from Mike Pompeo, Melania Trump