Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race Wednesday after a poor performance in the Super Tuesday contests, and immediately endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy.
Mike Bloomberg drops out of 2020 presidential race, endorses Joe Biden
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement, according to CNBC.
“Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” said the former New York mayor and billionaire, who had spent more than $500 million on his candidacy.
A campaign aide said the two candidates talked Wednesday morning, before the announcement of Bloomberg dropping out, according to NBC News.
Biden accepted Bloomberg’s endorsement, saying in a tweet that the focus is on “defeating Donald Trump, and with your help, we’re gonna do it.”