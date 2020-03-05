I Am Not Alone documentary brings Armenian Revolution to U.S. Theaters April 10

The Armenian revolution film I Am Not Alone has announced its United States theatrical release.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: With unprecedented access to both the revolutionary Nikol Pashinyan and the then-ruler Serzh Sargsyan, the documentary telling the story of the 2018 Armenian Velvet Revolution will now open in theaters across the US: from April 10 in Los Angeles, April 17 in New York and Fresno, and April 24 in Washington, DC, Boston, and more, after having won awards at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), AFI Fest, and Doc NYC, Massis Post reported.