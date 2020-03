Armenian national football team and AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his wife Betty Vardanyan have welcomed their first child, the club said on Twitter.

March 5, 2020, 10:04 Mkhitaryan, wife welcome baby boy

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Congratulations to Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his wife Betty on the birth of their son, Hamlet!" the club tweeted.