Iran has had the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China, where it originated, and several officials have been infected - including the head of Iran's emergency medical services, India Today reported, citing ILNA news agency.

March 4, 2020, 16:53 8% of Iranian parliament members test positive for coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Eight per cent of Iran's parliament has been tested positive for coronavirus, according to a CNN report.

According to Iran's deputy parliament speaker Abdul Reza Misri, 23 parliament members out of 290 have tested positive for the coronavirus, the report said, adding that meetings between lawmakers and citizens were cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Iran. He did not specify when they had been infected. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Iranians should follow the recommendations of authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as the deputy health minister reported more infections and a higher death toll of 77.

Separately, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said 2,336 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Iran.