The Kremlin uses regular prophylactic measures accessible to every Russian citizen to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin from contracting the novel coronavirus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, according to TASS.

March 4, 2020, 15:32 Kremlin uses regular measures accessible to all to protect Putin from coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are doing everything necessary to avoid the coronavirus infection reaching the president. In fact, we are talking about regular preventive hygienic measures that can be applied by any Russian citizen," Peskov said. He stressed that there had been no complications with coronavirus in Moscow.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, over 80,000 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll is nearing 3,000, while about 50,000 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.