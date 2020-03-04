COVID-19: Spain confirms first death while Italy toll jumps to 79

Spain confirmed the first death from the virus on Tuesday, while the death toll from Italy's COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has jumped by 27 in just a day, Euronews reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Spanish man died on February 13, but his autopsy revealed that he had the virus, authorities of the Valencia region announced. WHO said in its Tuesday update that there are now 90,893 COVID-19 cases globally and that the disease has killed 3,110 people. WHO says "rising demand, hoarding and misuse" is causing a shortage of medical equipment needed to fight the outbreak and protect healthcare workers.