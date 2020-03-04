The host of one of the local television stations in Turkey’s Urfa Province has made xenophobic statements.

March 4, 2020, 14:57 Turkish host tells foreign nationals, including Armenians, to get out of Turkey

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Trying to justify the Turkish military operations in Syria’s Idlib, he called on foreign nationals living in Turkey, including Armenians, to get out of the country, Panorama.am reports, citing Ermenihaber. “There may be people who think that this country is not their homeland and they don’t belong to this nation. This is a wonderful opportunity for them.