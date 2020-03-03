Putin proposes ban of same-sex marriage

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday submitted a slew of new proposed amendments to the country's Constitution that include a mention of God and describe marriage as a heterosexual union, Euronews reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The draft amendment is part of a set of suggested changes. It enshrines Russians' "faith in God," adding that marriage as a "union of a man and a woman," a wording in sync with Putin's long-stated opposition to same-sex marriages.

Ahead of these proposals, the Russian-Orthodox church, with which Putin has closely aligned himself, had asked to add a reference to "God" to the constitution, causing huge controversy among critics. They refer to the long-standing communist tradition and the strict division between church and state. Many others criticised the proposed amendment, arguing that it is inappropriate considering Russia is a multi-denominational country. Experts suspect that Putin used this proposal to divert attention from other critical draft amendments, which could expand his powers.

The Kremlin-controlled parliament quickly endorsed Putin's draft in the first of three required readings last month, and is set to give it the final approval next week, setting the stage for a nationwide vote on April 22.