March 3, 2020, 14:39 Zarif thanks WHO for assisting Iran in fight against coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Grateful to the WHO and friendly nations for solidarity in fighting COVID19 in face of US Economic Terrorism, which has endangered Iranian patients,” he tweeted. According to the minister, Iran urgently needs N95 face and 3-layer masks, ventilators, surgical gowns, coronavirus test kits, PPF and face/body shields.

It came after Iran earlier in the day received the first planeload of assistance from the WHO, including eight tons of medicines and test kits, to help the country in its battle against the new coronavirus outbreak. A United Arab Emirates military aircraft carrying the aid landed at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on Monday. Representatives of the UN's health agency have also arrived in Iran to examine the country's handling of the virus. Iran’s Health Ministry on Monday said the disease has claimed 66 lives and infected 1,501 others so far. Also 291 people have fully recovered.