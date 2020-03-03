Armenia extends temporary limitation on land communication with Iran until March 24

The government of Armenia has decided to extend the temporary limitation on land communication with Iran—due to the coronavirus outbreak in that country—until March 24.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi as a part of his official visit, the PM’s Office stated.
On 3 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur...
On 3 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur...
Members of Parliament of Canada made strong statements condemning the Armenian massacres in Baku and...
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan honored memory of innocent victims of Sumgait massacres.
The foreign ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the Armenian...
On 28 February in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms Artsakh Republic President...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on February 24.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...
World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Armenian deputy minister of healthcare Lena Nanushyan talked about the novel coronavirus and the favorable conditions for the spread of the disease.
A training course entitled “The Differences of Photovoltaic Systems”was held at Shushi's Yeznik Mozyan...
9 suspected cases of the novel coronavirus are currently being tested, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
Over the past five years, the Ivanyan (Khojalu) community of Askeran region has made great progress in...
An Armenian citizen who arrived to Armenia on February 28 on the special flight from Iran has been tested...
The Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia should in a more coordinated way present to the international...
In 2019 works in direction of providing primary technology education and introducing modern educational...
In February of the current year, the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross...
According to unconfirmed media reports India has secured a 40 million dollar deal in Armenia on supplying...
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree releasing lieutenant-general Karen Abrahamyan...
The Armenian military has dismissed Azerbaijani reports on an attempted “sabotage” as disinformation...
Armenia's Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan visited military units in Artsakh on February 21.
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
