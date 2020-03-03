Armenia extends temporary limitation on land communication with Iran until March 24

The government of Armenia has decided to extend the temporary limitation on land communication with Iran—due to the coronavirus outbreak in that country—until March 24.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: By the government’s decision, trucks’ entry to Armenia will also be limited, news.am reports. The government's earlier decision had stipulated the return to Iran of the trucks that had entered Armenia from Iran, but now only the return of trucks returning from Georgia to Iran via Armenia will be allowed.