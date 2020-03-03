Bako Sahakyan partook at an event dedicated to the birthday anniversary of academician Grigory Gabrielyants

On 2 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook at an event dedicated to the birthday anniversary of adviser to the President, academician Grigory Gabrielyants, held in the State Museum of Fine Arts in Shoushi, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

Minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the event.