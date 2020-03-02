Flights between Yerevan, Tel Aviv canceled due to coronavirus

The management of Aircompany Armenia has decided to cancel the Yerevan-Tel Aviv-Yerevan flights due to the situation around the coronavirus, news.am reports.

March 2, 2020, 17:24

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As per this airline’s respective statement, a considerable number of these airline tickets are being returned due to the recent events. And on the basis of a statement issued by the Israeli authorities, in which the country urges its citizens to avoid travel, it was decided to cancel the Yerevan-Tel Aviv-Yerevan flights until March 22 inclusive.

The respective airline tickets will be returned or changed without additional penalties.