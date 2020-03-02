Armenia buys weapon locating radars from India – report

According to unconfirmed media reports India has secured a 40 million dollar deal in Armenia on supplying four units of its SWATHI weapon locating radars.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: India Today reported citing sources that India has already started supplies.

According to reports Armenia favored the India-made systems against competing bids from Russia and Poland.

The Armenian military hasn’t yet commented on the information.