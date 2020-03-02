Ivanyan community will be provided with drinking water

Over the past five years, the Ivanyan (Khojalu) community of Askeran region has made great progress in terms of development.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Boris Ghahramanyan, told “Artsakhpress”. He noted that the central road of the village has been recently renovated with the funding from the Artsakh Republic Government. With the financial support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and Artsakh Republic Government, in 2016 a kindergarten was opened in the community; 52 children attend the kindergarten. And in 2006 the school named after April war participant Onik Grigoryan was put into operation. The school has more than 200 students. The number of preschool children in the community is 128. On May 19, 2018, Ivanyan community center was also put into operation, which includes the village administration, the house of culture, the aid station and the event hall.

The number of births per year in the village is 24-27. After the liberation of Khojalu, Armenian families displaced from Kirovabad, Sumgait and Baku settled in the village.

During the liberation, the enemy destroyed more than 60% of the village. Currently, Ivanyan is one of the unique communities in our Republic where there are no unemployed young people,” said the head of the community. Boris Ghahramanyan said that the main problem of the village is drinking water, and works are being carried out in that direction.

“Water lines have been constructed in two districts of the community, as well as two 250-ton reservoirs have been built. We think that the issue of the drinking water will be completely resolved by the end of the year,” he concluded.