An Armenian citizen who arrived to Armenia on February 28 on the special flight from Iran has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019).

March 1, 2020, 09:24 Armenia reports first novel coronavirus case, 30 direct contacts to be quarantined

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The case was confirmed early morning Sunday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on social media. He said the patient sought medical treatment himself. The man, 29, was tested twice. The patient’s wife, who arrived with him on the same flight, tested negative. The patient is feeling well, he said.

Pashinyan said the government is now taking the necessary measures as envisaged by WHO rules. All direct contacts, including a cab driver and the border officer at the airport, of the patient will be quarantined.

A total of 30 people will be quarantined on March 1, he said. They will be provided with high-level isolated accommodation services.