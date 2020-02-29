Coronavirus: Iran's death toll rises at least to 210, hospital sources say

At least 210 people in Iran have died as a result of the new coronavirus disease, sources in the country's health system have told BBC Persian.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Most of the victims are from the capital, Tehran, and the city of Qom, where cases of Covid-19 first emerged.

The figure is six times higher than the official death toll of 34 given by the health ministry earlier on Friday, BBC News reports. It comes after a member of parliament for Qom accused the authorities of a cover-up and the US expressed concern that they may not be sharing information. "We have made offers to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a congressional committee in Washington on Friday. "Their healthcare infrastructure is not robust and, to date, their willingness to share information about what's really going on inside...