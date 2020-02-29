Coronavirus: Iran's death toll rises at least to 210, hospital sources say

At least 210 people in Iran have died as a result of the new coronavirus disease, sources in the country's health system have told BBC Persian.
At least 210 people in Iran have died as a result of the new coronavirus disease, sources in the country's health system have told BBC Persian.
Members of Parliament of Canada made strong statements condemning the Armenian massacres in Baku and Sumgait.
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan honored memory of innocent victims of Sumgait massacres.
The foreign ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the Armenian...
On 28 February in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms Artsakh Republic President...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed message in the memory of the victims of the carnage organized...
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute...
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan convened today a working consultation to discuss activities aimed...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on February 24.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...
World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia should in a more coordinated way present to the international community the Sumgait events of 1988, as the Azerbaijani propaganda, especially during the last decade, has been actively spreading false information about the massacres of Azerbaijani Armenians.
In 2019 works in direction of providing primary technology education and introducing modern educational...
In 2019 works for filling teaching vacancies continued in Artsakh.
Armenian nationals who are currently in Japan and South Korea are advised to contact the Armenian Embassy...
Armenian minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan discussed the situation caused by the novel coronavirus...
On February 26, in the Ivanyan (Khojalu) community of Askeran region, the 28th anniversary of the liberation...
Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the spread of coronavirus in Iran.
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree releasing lieutenant-general Karen Abrahamyan...
The Armenian military has dismissed Azerbaijani reports on an attempted “sabotage” as disinformation...
Armenia's Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan visited military units in Artsakh on February 21.
Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan received today Armenia’s...
Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan had a meeting with the Artsakh military’s commanders and...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on dismissing Chief of the Military Police of the...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day