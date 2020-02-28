The foreign ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the Armenian massacres in Sumgait, the ministry stated.

February 28, 2020, 15:59 Azerbaijan continues policy of inciting hatred against Armenians – Artsakh MFA

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement says: “32 years ago, on February 27-29, 1988, the authorities of the Azerbaijani SSR perpetrated the massacre and forced deportation of the Armenian population in the city of Sumgait, accompanied by atrocities committed with unprecedented cruelty.

The three-day mass beatings, killings and violent acts were the response of the authorities of Baku to the peaceful and legitimate demands of the Armenians of Artsakh (Karabakh) to realize their inalienable right to self-determination. There is ample evidence that the massacres of Armenians in Sumgait were thoroughly prepared and planned by the Azerbaijani authorities.

Speaking at the rallies held on the eve of the massacres, high-ranking representatives of the city authorities called on the crowd to punish the Armenians and demanded "to kill and to deport them from Sumgait and from entire Azerbaijan". Almost every speech ended with the chanting of "Death to Armenians!". Amid the obvious inaction of the authorities and law enforcement bodies, as well as guided by the latters, hundreds of Azerbaijanis in Sumgait, inspired by the calls for hatred and violence against Armenians, started unimpeded attacks on the apartments of the Armenians living in Sumgait, having the lists of addresses at their disposal.