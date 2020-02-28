Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅՐУСENG
Politics

Azerbaijan continues policy of inciting hatred against Armenians – Artsakh MFA

The foreign ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the Armenian massacres in Sumgait, the ministry stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement says: “32 years ago, on February 27-29, 1988, the authorities of the Azerbaijani SSR perpetrated the massacre and forced deportation of the Armenian population in the city of Sumgait, accompanied by atrocities committed with unprecedented cruelty.
The three-day mass beatings, killings and violent acts were the response of the authorities of Baku to the peaceful and legitimate demands of the Armenians of Artsakh (Karabakh) to realize their inalienable right to self-determination. There is ample evidence that the massacres of Armenians in Sumgait were thoroughly prepared and planned by the Azerbaijani authorities.
Speaking at the rallies held on the eve of the massacres, high-ranking representatives of the city authorities called on the crowd to punish the Armenians and demanded "to kill and to deport them from Sumgait and from entire Azerbaijan". Almost every speech ended with the chanting of "Death to Armenians!". Amid the obvious inaction of the authorities and law enforcement bodies, as well as guided by the latters, hundreds of Azerbaijanis in Sumgait, inspired by the calls for hatred and violence against Armenians, started unimpeded attacks on the apartments of the Armenians living in Sumgait, having the lists of addresses at their disposal.
The impunity of the real organizers and perpetrators of the crimes against humanity committed in Sumgait created a fertile ground for the ethnic cleansing of Armenians throughout the Azerbaijani SSR in the subsequent years - in Kirovabad, Baku and a number of other Armenian-populated cities. Thousands of Armenians became victims of this policy, and hundreds of thousands became refugees. Currently, the Azerbaijani authorities, unfortunately, continue their policy of inciting hatred and xenophobia against the Armenians, heroizing and glorifying the Azerbaijani officer who brutally killed an Armenian officer in Hungary in 2004. Another manifestation of such a policy became the rewarding of the Azerbaijani officer by the President of Azerbaijan for beheading a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army during the April war of 2016 unleashed against the Republic of Artsakh, as well as the gross violations of the norms of humanitarian law and the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces. We bow to the memory of the innocent victims of the Sumgait crime. The international community should condemn and give a clear and unequivocal assessment to the genocidal actions committed by the Azerbaijani authorities against the peaceful Armenian population, which will not only prevent the repetition of such atrocities in the future, but will also help to heal the situation in Azerbaijan”.

     

Politics

Canadian MPs make strong statements in parliament condemning Sumgait and Baku pogroms

Members of Parliament of Canada made strong statements condemning the Armenian massacres in Baku and Sumgait.

Azerbaijan responded to NK people’s peaceful appeal to self-determination with pogroms – Armenian PM

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan honored memory of innocent victims of Sumgait massacres.

The foreign ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the Armenian...

Sumgait pogroms’ anniversary observed in Artsakh

On 28 February in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms Artsakh Republic President...

Civilization cannot develop guided by fascism, xenophobia – Armenian President addresses message

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed message in the memory of the victims of the carnage organized...

Armenia PM visits Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute...

Artsakh President convenes consultation to discuss actions aimed at preventing spread of coronavirus

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan convened today a working consultation to discuss activities aimed...

Economy

Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on February 24.

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Germany one of Armenia’s key partners: 2019 trade turnover grew by 4.2%

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

Sumgait events should be presented to the International Community in a more coordinated way. Artsakh Ombudsman

The Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia should in a more coordinated way present to the international community the Sumgait events of 1988, as the Azerbaijani propaganda, especially during the last decade, has been actively spreading false information about the massacres of Azerbaijani Armenians.

Five "Armat" engineering laboratories opened in Artsakh

In 2019 works in direction of providing primary technology education and introducing modern educational...

A number of Artsakh schools replenished with teachers

In 2019 works for filling teaching vacancies continued in Artsakh.

Armenian Embassy warns against travel to coronavirus-hit areas of Japan, South Korea

Armenian nationals who are currently in Japan and South Korea are advised to contact the Armenian Embassy...

Armenian healthcare minister discusses situation caused by coronavirus with Georgian counterpart

Armenian minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan discussed the situation caused by the novel coronavirus...

Event dedicated to 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Khojalu held in the community

On February 26, in the Ivanyan (Khojalu) community of Askeran region, the 28th anniversary of the liberation...

Armenia works very closely with neighboring friendly Iran’: FM comments on spread of coronavirus

Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the spread of coronavirus in Iran.

Military

Bako Sahakyan introduces new commander of Defense Army to staff

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office stated.

Artsakh names new military commander

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree releasing lieutenant-general Karen Abrahamyan...

Azerbaijan's reports on sabotage are total disinformation and “fairytales”, says Armenian military

The Armenian military has dismissed Azerbaijani reports on an attempted “sabotage” as disinformation...

Armenia's Ombudsman visits Artsakh military units

Armenia's Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan visited military units in Artsakh on February 21.

Meeting at Karabakh MOD, protection of servicemen’s rights discussed

Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan received today Armenia’s...

Armenia’s Prosecutor General meets Artsakh top brass

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan had a meeting with the Artsakh military’s commanders and...

Chief of Military Police dismissed

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on dismissing Chief of the Military Police of the...

EU slaps sanctions on Turkish officials over Cyprus drilling
Canadian MPs make strong statements in parliament condemning Sumgait and Baku pogroms
Azerbaijan responded to NK people’s peaceful appeal to self-determination with pogroms – Armenian PM
Azerbaijan continues policy of inciting hatred against Armenians – Artsakh MFA
Sumgait events should be presented to the International Community in a more coordinated way. Artsakh Ombudsman
Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

Coronavirus ‘could potentially threaten’ Eurovision

Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

Stepanakert will celebrate Book Presenting Day

Sport

2493 Artsakh Athletes Participated in Tournaments and Championships in 2019

Artsakh Athlete Won “Artsakh FC” Championship Belt

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly set to return to Arsenal this summer

Diaspora

Iranians head to polls to elect new parliament, 6 Iranian-Armenians among candidates

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

Artsakh Security Council chief: Terrorist groups surrendered areas adjacent to Aleppo to Syria government troops

‘Jia You’ – Armenians show support to Wuhan and China in fighting coronavirus

International

EU slaps sanctions on Turkish officials over Cyprus drilling

Turkey says will not stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe after troops killed

At least 33 Turkish troops killed in Syria air raid

Belarus, Lithuania confirm first novel coronavirus cases

