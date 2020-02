The Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia should in a more coordinated way present to the international community the Sumgait events of 1988, as the Azerbaijani propaganda, especially during the last decade, has been actively spreading false information about the massacres of Azerbaijani Armenians.

February 28, 2020, 13:02 Sumgait events should be presented to the International Community in a more coordinated way. Artsakh Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan of the Republic of Artsakh told “Artsakhpress”. “We need to be more consistent in reaching legal assessments and bringing criminals to justice.

At present certain mechanisms and procedures are accessible to us. We should think how to bring the responsible persons and organizers into responsibility and receive appropriate legal assessment from the international community. We also have a problem with the elimination of the consequences, in particular in the Republic of Artsakh and in the Republic of Armenia quite a number of refugees have been settled and they are still suffering from the socio-psychological consequences of the pogroms.