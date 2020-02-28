Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the innocent victims of the crime in Sumgait, Azerbaijan.

February 28, 2020, 10:11 Armenia PM visits Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: On February 27, 1988, mass pogroms of the Armenian population of the city started, and they lasted three days.

The PM was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, acting Police Chief Arman Sargsyan and other top officials.