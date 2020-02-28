Belarus, Lithuania confirm first novel coronavirus cases

The healthcare ministry of Belarus confirmed today the first case of the novel coronavirus in the country, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the ministry, an Iranian citizen has tested positive.

“The first imported coronavirus case has been recorded in Belarus. We inform you that a student from Iran has tested positive for the 2019-nCoV coronavirus during tests conducted at the Republican Research and Practical Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology on February 27”, the ministry said in a statement. Lithuania’s ministry of health also reported the first Covid-2019 case in the country. According to the ministry, a woman who returned from Verona, Italy, on February 24, has tested positive for the virus. She is currently in hospital in Siauliai. The patient has no fever or any pronounced symptoms of the disease.