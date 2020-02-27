New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

A new building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study is being built in the adjacent territory of the capital's Freedom Park. It will be put into operation by the end of 2020.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gohar Abrahamyan, the representative of the museum, told “Artsakhpress”, noting that the project of the construction of the new building of the museum was approved at the end of 2017. Since 2018, the construction works have been started.