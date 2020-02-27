New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

A new building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study is being built in the adjacent territory of the capital's Freedom Park. It will be put into operation by the end of 2020.
The high-level event devoted towards having a more inclusive, representative, and rapid response council was held within the framework of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland. The event was organized by the representations of Armenia, Australia, the Maldives, the Netherlands, and Switzerland at the UN.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in Geneva,...
Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on February 25 had a telephone conversation with the...
Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Geneva...
The temporary partial shutdown of the Iranian border by the Armenian government has come into force,...
On 25 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received representative of the ARF Dashnaktsoutyun...
CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on February 24.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.39/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...
World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In 2019 works in direction of providing primary technology education and introducing modern educational technologies in schools were conducted.
In 2019 works for filling teaching vacancies continued in Artsakh.
Armenian nationals who are currently in Japan and South Korea are advised to contact the Armenian Embassy...
Armenian minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan discussed the situation caused by the novel coronavirus...
On February 26, in the Ivanyan (Khojalu) community of Askeran region, the 28th anniversary of the liberation...
Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the spread of coronavirus in Iran.
The presentation of the handbook "Modern Azerbaijan", co-authored by Turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan and...
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree releasing lieutenant-general Karen Abrahamyan...
The Armenian military has dismissed Azerbaijani reports on an attempted “sabotage” as disinformation...
Armenia's Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan visited military units in Artsakh on February 21.
Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan received today Armenia’s...
Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan had a meeting with the Artsakh military’s commanders and...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on dismissing Chief of the Military Police of the...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
