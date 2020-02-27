Artsakhpress

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

A new building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study is being built in the adjacent territory of the capital's Freedom Park. It will be put into operation by the end of 2020.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gohar Abrahamyan, the representative of the museum, told “Artsakhpress”, noting that the project of the construction of the new building of the museum was approved at the end of 2017. Since 2018, the construction works have been started.
She noted that 2019 was a fruitful year for the museum. A number of events have been organized. “As compared to 19012 visitors of 2018, in 2019 the museum had 26663 visitors . The museum currently has more than 51,000 exhibits. In 2019, exhibitions dedicated to the first Chairman of the Supreme Council Artur Mkrtchyan, the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, as well as an exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan- the Enemy of Civilization" were held. In April 2020, an exhibition dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and on May 18 an exhibition dedicated to the International Museum Day will be held in the museum, " said Abrahamyan.

     

Armenia FM addresses at event devoted to having better UN Human Rights Council

The high-level event devoted towards having a more inclusive, representative, and rapid response council was held within the framework of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland. The event was organized by the representations of Armenia, Australia, the Maldives, the Netherlands, and Switzerland at the UN.

Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere International Fashion Trade Show has kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on February 24.

Five "Armat" engineering laboratories opened in Artsakh

In 2019 works in direction of providing primary technology education and introducing modern educational technologies in schools were conducted.

Bako Sahakyan introduces new commander of Defense Army to staff

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office stated.

New building of the Artsakh State Museum of History and Country Study will be put into operation by the end of 2020

2493 Artsakh Athletes Participated in Tournaments and Championships in 2019

Iranians head to polls to elect new parliament, 6 Iranian-Armenians among candidates

Georgia reports first coronavirus case in the country

