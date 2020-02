Works have been done in the field of physical education and sport to improve the condition of the sport federations and sports schools, to provide technical equipment, to organize sporting events, to ensure the participation of athletes in Armenian, European, World Championships and international tournaments.

February 27, 2020, 14:34 2493 Artsakh Athletes Participated in Tournaments and Championships in 2019

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Minister of Education, Science and Sport of Artsakh Republic, Narine Aghabalyan told a press conference today. She informed that 33 teaching and training sessions and 2 seminar-trainings were held in 2019.

2493 athletes participated in tournaments and championships. "In 2019, 7 sportsmen were awarded with honorary titles of Artsakh Republic, 1 athlete was awarded with the" Vachagan Barepasht "medal. Artsakh President awarded 145 athletes and 34 coaches with monetary awards who won prizes in the Armenian, European and World Championships. The minister also noted that unprecedented sporting events were organized during the reporting period.