In 2019 works in direction of providing primary technology education and introducing modern educational technologies in schools were conducted.

February 27, 2020, 14:07 Five "Armat" engineering laboratories opened in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhporess” reports, Minister of Education, Science and Sport of Artsakh Republic, Narine Aghabalyan, told a press conference today.

Narine Aghabalyan noted, in particular, that with state and charity funds 5 "Armat" engineering laboratories have been opened in the schools of Hin Shen, Qarin Tak-Shushi region, Khnushinak village of Martuni region, Chartar’s N 1, Hadrut region's Mets Tagher school; the last 4 ones have been sponsored by the Armenian Educational Institution. “Through charitable support, a number of schools, have been equipped with computers and other equipment.