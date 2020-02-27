Armenian Embassy warns against travel to coronavirus-hit areas of Japan, South Korea

Armenian nationals who are currently in Japan and South Korea are advised to contact the Armenian Embassy and register their contact information as the two countries are hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) outbreak.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The embassy also issued a travel warning and advised against any travel to the regions of the two countries where many cases of the virus have been reported. “We urge Armenian nationals who are currently in Japan and Korea to avoid traveling to the regions with the highest number of infection rates – in Japan: Hokkaido, Kanagawa, Tokyo, Ishikawa, Chiba, Wakayama and Okinawa prefectures, and in Korea: the cities of Seoul, Degu, Gwangju and the Gyeongsang province”, the embassy said in a statement. The Armenian embassy advised to follow the instructions of the Armenian Healthcare Ministry and the healthcare authorities of Japan and Korea. The contacts of the embassy are: Address: #230 Residence Viscountess, 1-11-36 Akasaka Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan Tel: + 81 3 6277 7453 E-mail: armembjapan@mfa.am