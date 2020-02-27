Armenian healthcare minister discusses situation caused by coronavirus with Georgian counterpart

Armenian minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan discussed the situation caused by the novel coronavirus in Georgia with Georgian healthcare minister Ekaterine Tikaradze during a telephone conversation.
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "According to the minister, 4 people who had contact with the patient diagnosed with coronavirus were examined and no infection was detected," he added. "They will remain in isolation for 14 days."