Armenian minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan discussed the situation caused by the novel coronavirus in Georgia with Georgian healthcare minister Ekaterine Tikaradze during a telephone conversation.

February 27, 2020, 10:15 Armenian healthcare minister discusses situation caused by coronavirus with Georgian counterpart

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "According to the minister, 4 people who had contact with the patient diagnosed with coronavirus were examined and no infection was detected," he added. "They will remain in isolation for 14 days."