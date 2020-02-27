Coronavirus could potentially threaten the Eurovision Song Contest, Escxtra.com reports, citing virologist Ab Osterhaus.

February 27, 2020, 09:56 Coronavirus ‘could potentially threaten’ Eurovision

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The news has made headlines in the Netherlands, but the organisers of Eurovision 2020 are not thought to be worried yet. They are monitoring the situation closely together with RIVM, the National Health Institute, they said.

Osterhaus said the next step in battling the Coronavirus is to make sure that it spreads “as slowly as possible” to make sure there’s more time to find a vaccine or other medicine. The specialist mentioned several examples of events in the Netherlands that may find themselves under threat because of Covid-19. Besides Eurovision, he said, the Euro 2020 football matches, the Formula 1 race on Zandvoort and the Rotterdam Marathon may be cancelled.