Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country. Health minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said an infected Georgian citizen, who was traveling from Iran, crossed the border from neighboring Azerbaijan.

February 27, 2020, 09:19 Georgia reports first coronavirus case in the country

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “He was immediately taken to hospital from the border check-point,” she said, according to Reuters.

Tikaradze said the infected man, who traveled by mini-bus with other 12 passengers, crossed the Georgian border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

All of them had been checked by bodyguards and taken to hospital, the minister said.