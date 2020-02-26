On February 26, in the Ivanyan (Khojalu) community of Askeran region, the 28th anniversary of the liberation of the village was celebrated.

February 26, 2020, 13:33 Event dedicated to 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Khojalu held in the community

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, residents of the community, participants of the operation, led by the community leader Boris Ghahramanyan, laid flowers at the memorial eternalizing the memory of the fallen freedom fighters.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Boris Ghahramanyan, said that after the liberation of the village, mostly refugees from Sumgait, Kirovabad and Baku settled in Ivanyan. There are more than thirty families in the community who have refugee status; there are also settlers. The military actions lasted two days, and on the third day Ivanyan was liberated.