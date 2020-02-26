Bako Sahakyan introduces new commander of Defense Army to staff

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President introduced to the supreme command staff of the Defense Army defense minister, commander of the Defense Army, major-general Jalal Harutyunyan appointed upon his decree. Bako Sahakyan rated high the professionalism of major-general Jalal Harutyunyan, noting his extensive experience in troop management and wishing him success in a performing his duties.