The high-level event devoted towards having a more inclusive, representative, and rapid response council was held within the framework of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland. The event was organized by the representations of Armenia, Australia, the Maldives, the Netherlands, and Switzerland at the UN.

February 26, 2020, 13:46 Armenia FM addresses at event devoted to having better UN Human Rights Council

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was also a speaker at this discussion. Referring to UN human rights, Mnatsakanyan mentioned in particular that Armenia has been a member of the UN Commission on Human Rights since 2002, until its completion in 2007, and noted that human rights are in another dimension and we cannot avoid the valuation of human rights.