Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in Geneva, Switzerland.

February 26, 2020, 12:14 Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with Greece counterpart

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mnatsakanyan told Dendias that Armenia “highly appreciates the warm relations with brotherly Greece which are based on historic ties stemming from centuries and mutual respect and trust.