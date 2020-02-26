Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with Greece counterpart

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, in Geneva, Switzerland.
The high-level event devoted towards having a more inclusive, representative, and rapid response council was held within the framework of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland. The event was organized by the representations of Armenia, Australia, the Maldives, the Netherlands, and Switzerland at the UN.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on February 25 had a telephone conversation with the...
Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Geneva...
The temporary partial shutdown of the Iranian border by the Armenian government has come into force,...
On 25 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received representative of the ARF Dashnaktsoutyun...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...
World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...
World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020...
In January of the current year, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh...
On February 26, in the Ivanyan (Khojalu) community of Askeran region, the 28th anniversary of the liberation of the village was celebrated.
Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the spread of coronavirus in Iran.
The presentation of the handbook "Modern Azerbaijan", co-authored by Turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan and...
On 21 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on conferring the rank of the...
From March 1 of the current year, a new order of providing young teachers with additional payment will...
On 21 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Human Rights Defender of the Republic...
On 19 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Martouni regional center convened a working...
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Defense Ministry on February 26, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree releasing lieutenant-general Karen Abrahamyan...
The Armenian military has dismissed Azerbaijani reports on an attempted “sabotage” as disinformation...
Armenia's Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan visited military units in Artsakh on February 21.
Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan received today Armenia’s...
Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan had a meeting with the Artsakh military’s commanders and...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on dismissing Chief of the Military Police of the...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
