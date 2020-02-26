San Francisco declares local emergency amid coronavirus

The mayor of San Francisco London Breed introduced local emergency in the city on Tuesday over new coronavirus, TASS reported referring to an official statement.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: No cases of infection have been recorded in San Francisco to date. The indicated measure was taken to prepare for such an opportunity. The city authorities stated that the situation in the world is changing rapidly. And given the intense passenger flow between San Francisco and China, it is likely that one or more cases will be recorded over time, the statement said. The emergency state will operate in San Francisco for a week. The decision on whether it will be extended or not will be taken by a special commission. US cities and states authorities usually declare the emergency only if natural disasters occur to request additional funds and resources from the federal authorities.

According to the SFGate Internet portal, the city’s medical facilities provide aid to three US citizens infected with a new coronavirus outside the country.