Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on February 25 had a telephone conversation with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles, the Armenian MFA stated.

February 26, 2020, 10:14 Armenia FM has phone conversation with EU high representative

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership, emphasized the importance of the Eastern Partnership, and stressed the importance of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

The upcoming timetable of the EU-Armenia events was also discussed during the telephone conversation.

At the request of the EU high representative, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia's principled position and approaches to the Artsakh conflict, and touched upon the recent meetings in the framework of the respective peace process.