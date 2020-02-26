Coronavirus toll reaches 2,715 in China, number of cases hits 78,064

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in China reached 2,715 on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases in mainland China hit 78,064, including 406 new cases, Business Standard reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of new virus-related deaths in the mainland was 52. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Monday said the new coronavirus epidemic had "peaked" in China but warned that a surge in cases elsewhere was "deeply concerning" and all countries should prepare for a "potential pandemic".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the peak in China occurred between January 23 and February 2 and the number of new cases there "has been declining steadily since then.

"This virus can be contained," he told reporters in Geneva, praising China for helping to prevent an even bigger spread of the disease through unprecedented lockdowns and quarantines in or near the outbreak's epicentre.

In another development, India is likely to send a military transport aircraft to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Wednesday to deliver relief material and bring back more Indians following a clearance from China, Union Health ministry officials said on Monday.

"As informed by the Ministry of External Affairs, departure of the Air Force flight to Wuhan is being planned for February 26 and the evacuees will arrive on February 27," the ministry said in a statement.