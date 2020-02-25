Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has died in Cairo at the age of 91, BBC News reports. Mubarak spent three decades in office before a popular uprising swept Egypt.

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: He was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. That conviction was overturned and was freed in March 2017. His death was confirmed by Egyptian state news on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Al-Watan website reported that he died at a military hospital. Mubarak underwent surgery in late January. His son Alaa said on Saturday that Mubarak remained in intensive care.


     

Politics

Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Geneva

Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, TASS reported.

All news from section

Covid-2019: Armenia’s partial closure of Iran border comes into force

The temporary partial shutdown of the Iranian border by the Armenian government has come into force,...

Bako Sahakyan received representative of the ARF Dashnaktsoutyun Party Bureau Hakob Ter-Khachatryan

On 25 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received representative of the ARF Dashnaktsoutyun...

Bako Sahakyan received representative of the ARF Dashnaktsoutyun Party Bureau Hakob Ter-Khachatryan

On 25 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received representative of the ARF Dashnaktsoutyun...

FM Mnatsakanyan assesses Pashinyan-Aliyev recent panel discussion in Munich as positive

Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan assesses positively the recent panel discussion between...

Escalation by Azerbaijan will not give opportunity for progress in negotiation process – Armenian FM

Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan doesn’t see opportunity for progress in the negotiation...

Slovakia FM arrives in Armenia on official visit

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, Miroslav Lajcak, has arrived in Armenia on an official...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

All news from section

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Germany one of Armenia’s key partners: 2019 trade turnover grew by 4.2%

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister

The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020...

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 3,6 %

In January of the current year, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh...

Society

Armenia works very closely with neighboring friendly Iran’: FM comments on spread of coronavirus

Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the spread of coronavirus in Iran.

All news from section

Presentation of "Modern Azerbaijan” Handbook Held in Stepanakert

The presentation of the handbook "Modern Azerbaijan", co-authored by Turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan and...

Igor Grigoryan conferred the rank of the third degree justice state adviser

On 21 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on conferring the rank of the...

New order of providing additional payment to teachers being sent to remote settlements will be applied

From March 1 of the current year, a new order of providing young teachers with additional payment will...

Bako Sahakyan received Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan

On 21 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Human Rights Defender of the Republic...

Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation in the Martouni regional center

On 19 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Martouni regional center convened a working...

Bako Sahakyan received minister of high-tech industry of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan

On 18 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of high-tech industry of the...

Military

Artsakh names new military commander

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree releasing lieutenant-general Karen Abrahamyan from the position of the Artsakh Republic defense minister, commander of the Defense Army, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

All news from section

Azerbaijan's reports on sabotage are total disinformation and “fairytales”, says Armenian military

The Armenian military has dismissed Azerbaijani reports on an attempted “sabotage” as disinformation...

Armenia's Ombudsman visits Artsakh military units

Armenia's Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan visited military units in Artsakh on February 21.

Meeting at Karabakh MOD, protection of servicemen’s rights discussed

Artsakh Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan received today Armenia’s...

Armenia’s Prosecutor General meets Artsakh top brass

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan had a meeting with the Artsakh military’s commanders and...

Chief of Military Police dismissed

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on dismissing Chief of the Military Police of the...

Armenia PM submits to President proposal to dismiss two army officials

The Armenian President's Office has received a proposal from the Prime Minister's Office to relieve Artur...

We are working on possible meeting of Russia, Turkey and Iran, Kremlin says
Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Geneva
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies
Covid-2019: Armenia’s partial closure of Iran border comes into force
Bako Sahakyan received representative of the ARF Dashnaktsoutyun Party Bureau Hakob Ter-Khachatryan
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

All news from section

Stepanakert will celebrate Book Presenting Day

France’s Palace of Versailles to host commemoration concert for Armenian Genocide

Festive event devoted to the holiday of Tyarndarach to be organized in Shoushi

Sport

Artsakh Athlete Won “Artsakh FC” Championship Belt

All news from section

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly set to return to Arsenal this summer

*Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

Diaspora

Iranians head to polls to elect new parliament, 6 Iranian-Armenians among candidates

All news from section

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

Artsakh Security Council chief: Terrorist groups surrendered areas adjacent to Aleppo to Syria government troops

‘Jia You’ – Armenians show support to Wuhan and China in fighting coronavirus

International

We are working on possible meeting of Russia, Turkey and Iran, Kremlin says

All news from section

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies

Another two patients die from coronavirus in Iran

Italy’s PM says impact of coronavirus on economy could be “very strong”

Most Read

month

week

day

Search