The temporary partial shutdown of the Iranian border by the Armenian government has come into force, the Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency said.

February 25, 2020, 14:01 Covid-2019: Armenia’s partial closure of Iran border comes into force

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The border and air traffic with Iran have been suspended for two-weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic Republic.