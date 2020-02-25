On 25 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received representative of the ARF Dashnaktsoutyun Party Bureau Hakob Ter-Khachatryan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the Motherland - Diaspora ties and regional developments were discussed during the meeting attended by representative of the ARF Dashnaktsoutyun Party Artsakh Central Committee David Ishkhanyan.