A 4-4 magnitude earthquake hit Calabria, south Italy, on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage.

February 25, 2020, 09:07 4.4 earthquake hits southern Italian region

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicentre was two kilometres from Rende in the province of Cosenza in the north of the southern Italian region, Lagazzettadelmezzogiorno.it reports, citing the national geophysics and volcanology institute’s (INGV) Twitter page.

The population in and around Render clearly felt the tremor, according to their tweets.