Artsakh professional athlete Armen Hayrapetyan participated in “Artsakh FC” championship held in Stepanakert.Hayrapetyan fought for the championship belt.

February 24, 2020, 15:58 Artsakh Athlete Won “Artsakh FC” Championship Belt

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: He told “Artsakhpress” that athletes from six countries participated in the tournament. Armen Hayrapetyan’s opponent was an Iranian. In the first round of the fight he knocked out the opponent and won.

Hayrapetyan won his first belt at the 2018 World Championship in Georgia.