Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree releasing lieutenant-general Karen Abrahamyan from the position of the Artsakh Republic defense minister, commander of the Defense Army, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

February 24, 2020, 15:22 Artsakh names new military commander

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to another presidential decree major-general Jalal Haroutyunyan was appointed Artsakh Republic defense minister, commander of the Defense Army, being released from the position of first deputy commander - chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army.