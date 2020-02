On 24 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Askeran regional center convened a working consultation with the members of the regional administration and community heads to discuss issues related to the implementation of a number of socioeconomic projects, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

