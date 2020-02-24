Azerbaijan's reports on sabotage are total disinformation and “fairytales”, says Armenian military

The Armenian military has dismissed Azerbaijani reports on an attempted “sabotage” as disinformation and “fairytales”.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: On February 23, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened cross-border gunfire on the military positions of the Armenian Armed Forces, leaving one Armenian soldier wounded. But the Azerbaijani side has spread disinformation and called the incident an Armenian “subversion attempt”, and announced one casualty.

Armenia’s military spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan announced that Azerbaijan made up this “fairytale” for their own public. “The “subversion” announced by Azerbaijan is simply a good fairytale for the Azerbaijani public. This is total disinformation. The Armenian Armed Forces have simply responded to the Azerbaijani provocations, the result of which you can see for yourselves. Moreover, with this all the Armenian side is still displaying restraint,” Hovhannisyan said.