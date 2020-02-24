Slovakia FM arrives in Armenia on official visit

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, Miroslav Lajcak, has arrived in Armenia on an official visit; Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan has informed this on Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Welcoming the Slovak counterpart, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that there is a very good dialogue between the countries and multiple platforms to work together. "Slovakia remains very important partners of Armenia," the minister noted. During his visit, Lajcak will also attend the opening of the Slovak embassy in Yerevan.