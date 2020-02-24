US election 2020: Most voters expect trump to be re-elected

Whether or not they're voting for him, 65% of registered voters in the United States think President Trump will definitely or probably be reelected, a CBS poll revealed.

The majority includes also more than a third of Democrats who think so. Republicans are especially optimistic: more than 9 in 10 expect him to win.

Still, potential head to head matchups with all the major Democratic candidates against Mr Trump show a tight race no matter who the Democratic nominee is, with no more than three percentage points separating the Democratic candidates from Mr Trump in any matchup with the six top polling Democratic contenders.