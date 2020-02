On 22 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan together with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan partook at the joint meeting of the Security Councils of the two Armenian republics held in Stepanakert, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

