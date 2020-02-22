Armenia's Ombudsman visits Artsakh military units

1828 | February 17, 2020 12:29 Stepanakert to celebrate Book Presenting Day

1326 | February 17, 2020 10:37 Artsakh Security Council chief: Terrorist groups surrendered areas adjacent to Aleppo to Syria government troops

1266 | February 17, 2020 09:32 Baku is not ready for any normal, constructive steps: David Babayan

1236 | February 17, 2020 15:13 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nepal

1172 | February 17, 2020 15:17 Erdogan to visit Baku

1159 | February 17, 2020 17:17 Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

1132 | February 17, 2020 17:52 NATO has no plans to provide military support to Turkey in Idlib

1119 | February 17, 2020 16:34 Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port