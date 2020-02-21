Erdogan discusses situation in Idlib with Merkel and Macron

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a trilateral phone conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the situation over Idlib, news.am reports, citing Turkish media.
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Erdogan informed interlocutors of the need “to stop the attacks of Bashar Assad’s regime and his supporters in Idlib de-escalation zone”. He called for joint consistent policy towards peace, stability and prosperity in Libya.