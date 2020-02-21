Armenia MP at OSCE: Karabakh has never been, will not be part of Azerbaijan

Every time my Azerbaijani colleagues talk about human and Armenians’ rights, I will remind them that they presented the killer as a national hero. MP Hayk Konjoryan, member of the Armenian delegation, stated this at the sitting of a standing committee of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the session, an Azerbaijani delegate had stated that Azerbaijan would guarantee the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Armenians. Konjoryan replied that he would like to refresh the memory of his Azerbaijani colleague and draw the attention of the Parliamentary Assembly to the tragic case of Azerbaijani army officer Ramil Safarov.

He said yesterday was a very sad anniversary, as exactly 14 years ago, Safarov had axed to death Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan in his sleeping in Budapest. The Armenian MP noted that this barbaric act subsequently led to an unprecedented success in Safarov's career, as President Ilham Aliyev pardoned him upon his extradition to Azerbaijan, and they treat this killer as a hero in Azerbaijan and present him as a role model for future generations.

Konjoryan added that Armenophobia and propaganda of hatred against Armenians are the state policy of Azerbaijan, because in 2012, when Safarov returned to Baku, the Azerbaijani president declared: "Armenians of the world are our main enemy." The Armenian MP then asked who would ensure the security of the people of Artsakh and protect their rights.